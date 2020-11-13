Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week eight of Friday Night Blitz and that means it's the first week of high school football playoffs.
Tonight's game of the week will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. as the Byrnes Rebels head into the home of the Gaffney Indians.
The Rebels (2-2) will have their hands full against the Indians (5-0) who look to extend their unbeaten streak tonight. Currently the Indians are ranked number 2 in the state. That's in part to Gaffney's balanced run and pass playbook.
Who will come out on top tonight at the Reservation? Find out at 10:30 p.m. on Friday Night Blitz.
Of course that isn't all the games happening this week. We have a full slate of playoff games happening across the Upstate. We'll have highlights from the games in bold below, and of course we'll have all the scores throughout the broadcast.
2020 WEEK 8 – PLAYOFFS WEEK 1
5A
- RIDGE VIEW @ TL HANNA
- BYRNES @ GAFFNEY *GOTW*
- BOILING SPRINGS @ DORMAN
- HILLCREST @ NORTHWESTERN
4A
- IRMO @ WESTSIDE
- CATAWBA RIDGE @ GREER - SAT 6PM
- GREENWOOD @ SOUTH POINTE
- TRAVELERS REST @ AC FLORA
3A
- WREN @ FAIRFIELD-CENTRAL
- WOODRUFF @ PALMETTO
- POWDERSVILLE @ CHAPMAN
- CHESTER @ DANIEL
2A
- BATESBURG-LEESVILLE @ ABBEVILLE
- NEWBERRY @ CHESNEE
- ST JOES @ GRAY COLLEGIATE
- CHRIST CHURCH @ NORTH CENTRAL
1A
- C.A. JOHNSON @ SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
- WHITMIRE @ BLACKVILLE-HILDA
- WILLISTON-ELKO @ LAMAR
- MCCORMICK @ WAGENER-SALLY
Other non-playoff games happening tonight:
- JL MANN @ RIVERSIDE
- WADE HAMPTON @ EASTSIDE
- LANDRUM @ LIBERTY
- BLACKSBURG @ CRESCENT
- WEST-OAK @ DIXIE
- BROOME @ SPARTANBURG
- EMERALD @ BHP
- EASLEY @ SENECA
- SOUTHSIDE @ PENDLETON
- PICKENS @ WOODMONT
New this season on Friday Night Blitz, we want to recognize high school senior athletes.
Details:
We at FOX Carolina want to take a moment to give shout outs to senior athletes across the upstate. With so much uncertainty right now, we want to make sure their hard work is recognized. As part of a new segment on Friday Night Blitz, we will highlight senior athletes and their dedication to their favorite sports. If you want to nominate your athlete, CLICK HERE to fill out the form and submit their photo. We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
This season, we are also accepting nominations for fans to be featured in our Spirit of the Week section.
Details:
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing up how we celebrate the most spirited fans in the upstate. For our Spirit of the Week, you will be able to nominate your friend or family member or yourself! Anyone who goes above and beyond to show their support for their favorite high school teams. CLICK HERE to submit their photo, contact information, and why you think they deserve to be our spirit of the week! We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. tonight for Week 5 Friday Night Blitz coverage.
