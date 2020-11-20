Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week nine of Friday Night Blitz and that means high school football playoffs are wrapping up tonight.
Tonight's game of the week will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. as the Daniel Lions go head to head with the Chapman Panthers. Both teams are undefeated at 7-0 headed into tonight's matchup!
The Lions are averaging almost 325 yards passing per game thanks in large part to Junior Quarterback, Trent Pearman. Pearman has thrown for 22 touchdowns this season with a staggering completion percentage of almost 82 percent. But what's a quarterback without a standout receiver and that's exactly what Pearman has in sophomore Eli Merck. Merck has 681 yards receiving this year on 24 catches with 11 touchdowns.
Meanwhile the Panthers are averaging 44 points per game while only giving up 12. Who will come out on top tonight in Inman? Find out at 10:30 p.m. on Friday Night Blitz.
Of course that isn't all the games happening this week. We have a full slate of playoff games happening across the Upstate.
2020 – PLAYOFFS WEEK TWO
5A-
TL Hanna @ Gaffney
Dorman @ Northwestern
4A-
None
3A-
Woodruff @ Wren
Daniel @ Chapman
2A-
Chesnee @ Abbeville
Christ Church @ Gray Collegiate
1A-
Blackville-Hilda @ Southside Christian
