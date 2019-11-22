(FOX Carolina) - It's week 13 of Friday Night Blitz and we're rolling into the third week of high school football playoffs.
This week's Game of the Week will be Gaffney (9-3) at Byrnes (11-1).
The two teams kick off action tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Duncan. The Indians will charge into the home of the Rebels tonight where the winner will advance in the Class 5A playoffs. Of course Amanda Keane will be live from the game of the week to bring you all the highlights.
As playoff action continues across the Upstate tonight, Sports Director Aaron Cheslock will have all the highlights! Games in bold we'll have highlights from and we'll of course have scores for all the following games:
Class 5A:
Dorman @ Clover
Class 4A:
- Wren @ Greenville
- Ridge View @ Daniel - Playing Thursday night
Class 3A:
- Woodruff @ Chapman
- Camden @ Union County
Class 2A:
- Saluda @ Southside Christian
- Abbeville @ Gray Collegiate
Class 1A:
- Ridge Spring-Monetta @ Blackville-Hilda
- Lamar @ Wagener-Salley
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz on FOX Carolina at 10:30 p.m. or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
