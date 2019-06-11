FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Thursday, a Facebook group confirmed the search for missing bay horse in Fountain Inn had ended after the foal was found dead.
Kate Nichols of Hidden Pasture Farm in Fountain Inn said she began searching for the horse on June 6.
The horse, named Pikachu, was only 2 months old and weighed only 40 pounds.
“She was here at feeding time Wednesday night (June 5) and was missing Thursday morning,” Nichols said.
On Thursday, June 13, a Facebook group posted that Pikachu had been found dead.
We spoke with the woman who posted the news on Facebook and she said the information was confirmed with Nichols.
FOX Carolina was unable to reach Nichols after learning about Pikachu's death.
