GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers who use the I-85/I-385 Gateway in Greenville should expect a lane closure if they need to get out this weekend.
Gateway Project leaders say the right turn and through lane on Garlington Road will be closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to continue repairs to traffic signals at the intersection. Traffic will be routed using the left turn lane.
Drivers are asked to follow closure signage and obey speed limits in the construction zone.
