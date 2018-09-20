GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
The SCDOT said Thursday that drivers should expect detours and lane closures this weekend along the 85-385 Gateway Project.
Crews will be working to complete and open the new ramp connector from I-385 South to I-85 South and the new flyover bridge connector from I-385 North to I-85 South.
In addition, the access ramp to Woodruff Road from I- 85 South will be closed for the next 60 days while the new access to Woodruff Road is being built.
Below is a list of detours:
- I-385 South to I-85 South (Exit 36)- Friday night through Monday morning: Traffic will be detoured to I-85 North, then turn around at Highway 14 (Exit 56), and back to I-85 South.
- I-385 North to I-85 South (Exit 36B)- Friday night through Monday morning: Traffic will be detoured to Roper Mountain Road (Exit 37), then to Woodruff Road, and back to I-85 South.
- I-85 South to Woodruff Road (Exit 51A)– For the next 60 Days: Traffic will be detoured to I-385 North (Exit 51C), then to Roper Mt. Rd. (Exit 37), and back to Woodruff Rd. If the advanced detour is missed, traffic can take I-385 South (Exit 51B) to Woodruff Road (Exit 35).
- I-385 North to I-85 North (Exit 36A)- Sunday night only: Traffic will be detoured to Roper Mountain (Exit 37), then to I-385 South, then to I-85 North (Exit 36).
Here is the list of lane closures:
- I-85 South Right Lane Closure- Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday night: Between the I-385 and Woodruff Bridges.
- I-385 North Right Lane Closure– Sunday night only: Between the Woodruff Bridge and I-85 South (Exit 36B).
Drivers on I-385 North will encounter the new access points to I-85 North (Exit 36A) and I-85 South (Exit 36B), and drivers on I-385 South will find new entrance to I-85 South (Exit 36).
