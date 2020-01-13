Generic Road Closed

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A torrential downpour over the weekend led to severe flooding throughout the Upstate. 

With Monday bringing more rain to the area, several roads remain closed as the flooding has ceased to clear up. Several of the roads reside in Greenwood County. 

According to the county's interactive road closure map, at least nine portions of roads have been closed off to the public due to the runoff of water. 

They are as follows: 

  • Ross Road
  • Tedards Store Road
  • Paysinger Road
  • Warner Road
  • Hunter Road
  • Dendy Bridge Road
  • Bethel Road
  • Bowie Road

To stay up to date with road closures, detours and road blocks click here

Additionally, Greenwood County's Emergency Management Director George McKinney said Scotch Road East near Pembroke Road is closed while SCDOT inspectors check out a bridge. 

