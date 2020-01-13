GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A torrential downpour over the weekend led to severe flooding throughout the Upstate.
With Monday bringing more rain to the area, several roads remain closed as the flooding has ceased to clear up. Several of the roads reside in Greenwood County.
According to the county's interactive road closure map, at least nine portions of roads have been closed off to the public due to the runoff of water.
They are as follows:
- Ross Road
- Tedards Store Road
- Paysinger Road
- Warner Road
- Hunter Road
- Dendy Bridge Road
- Bethel Road
- Bowie Road
To stay up to date with road closures, detours and road blocks click here.
Additionally, Greenwood County's Emergency Management Director George McKinney said Scotch Road East near Pembroke Road is closed while SCDOT inspectors check out a bridge.
MORE NEWS:
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes in the Upstate Saturday night
Coroner identifies man found shot and killed in Anderson yard, says argument lead to shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.