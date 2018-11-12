Simpsonville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Musician and comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic will be coming to Simpsonville, South Carolina in the summer of 2019.
As part of his Strings Attached Tour, he will be performing at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, on June 28th, 2019. The show is described by the artist as a "symphonic rock comedy experience".
For more information on the event, and to purchase tickets, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.