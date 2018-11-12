"Weird Al" Yankovic

Musician/comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic, known for song parodies including "Eat It" and "Like A Surgeon," poses atop his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony in his honor on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 Richard Shotwell

Simpsonville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Musician and comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic will be coming to Simpsonville, South Carolina in the summer of 2019. 

As part of his Strings Attached Tour, he will be performing at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, on June 28th, 2019. The show is described by the artist as a "symphonic rock comedy experience".

For more information on the event, and to purchase tickets, visit:

https://heritageparkamphitheatre.com/

