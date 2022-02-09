GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vietnam veterans are getting a special celebration in Greenville this year.
Greenville County Veteran Affairs and Miss Liberty Belle have a "welcome home" party planned at the Runway Cafe for Vietnam Veterans Day.
The organizers said since many veterans never received a welcome home after their service in Vietnam, they are hosting the event to honor them.
The party, which is set to include food and music, is from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 29 at 21 Airport Road Ext. in Greenville. It is free for all Vietnam vets and their families.
