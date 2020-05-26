GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood Police say a call about a person asleep in a running vehicle led to the discovery of several grams of methamphetamine as well as some fentanyl.
Officers were called out to the Food Lion on South Main Street after a caller reported that a man was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was still on.
The driver reportedly told police that he was waiting for his girlfriend while she shopped inside the store. Officers were granted permission to search the man's person for weapons and contraband.
They discovered a bag containing about 17 grams of methamphetamine, along with a pill crusher that contained blue powder. A large amount of cash was also found.
Police say the man admitted to taking some of the blue powder not long before they arrived on scene. He reportedly was showing signs of a possible fentanyl overdose, so officers had him transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
They've since charged the driver, identified as Scott Shanen Vaughn, 40, of Greenwood, with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
