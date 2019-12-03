ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Students are disrupting class at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson County, but this time teachers don't mind. They're recording a get well video for James Kennedy, known to many as Radio.
“To me, Radio is the heart of Hanna," Walter Mayfied said.
He's the principal at the school.
“Radio would actually have a class schedule," Mayfield said.
He used to walk the halls at Hanna too and knows Radio well.
“He’s taught us about love and compassion and about never having a bad day," Mayfield said.
However, instead of walking around the school, Radio is in a hospital.
“Right now he’s real weak, real weak," Harold Jones said.
Many know Radio's story, a man with special needs who met former Head Football Coach Harold Jones during the segregated South.
“They came in 1964 to football practice when I was coaching JV football," Jones said.“He’s been with us since.”
Their bond hit the big screen in the movie Radio, which premiered in 2003. Now, Jones visits Radio at the hospital every day.
“He’s got a kidney disease you know, but he was talking and just- same ole’ Radio," Jones said.
“If everybody will pray for him to get better, pray for his family.”
That's what the student's project is all about- shooting love to Radio, directly from the heart.
