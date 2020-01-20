WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) As the winter weather officially moves in, the Wellford City Police Department is making an effort to ensure those stuck in the chill have the right equipment to keep them warm.
The department is teaming up with the 6th grade class president from District 5's Beech Springs School for their Annual Winter Warmth Project - which focuses on collecting winter items for the homeless in their area.
They're asking for new toboggans, gloves and socks - emphasis on new.
The goal is to completely fill the Wellford City Police truck with the items, and eventually distribute them to those in need.
Anyone interested in making donations can do so by bringing them to Wellford City Hall starting January 20 through the 31.
MORE NEWS:
Panthers bring on Baylor's Phil Snow as new defensive coordinator
Hear from all three remaining candidates for Greenville County sheriff tonight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.