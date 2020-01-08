WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wellford police say several officers had to be taken to a hospital when another car crashed into them during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
A post on the department's Facebook page says the traffic stop near SC-290 happened around 11:30 p.m. but was interrupted by the ensuing crash.
The officers and individuals involved were taken to a nearby hospital, but later released. The department still asked for prayers for all involved.
The post did not indicate charges for the driver of the other vehicle.
