WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wellford police say they arrested a suspect after a chase took place on Tuesday near US-29.
According to WPD, officers spotted a car that had been seen at several abandoned homes across Wellford. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled but soon wrecked near Ace Hardware before taking off on foot, police say.
After chasing the suspect through the woods, police say that they were able to apprehend the suspect.
Stolen goods were found inside of the vehicle that the suspect was driving, according to WPD.
The suspect was identified by police as 35-year-old Larry Miller of Greer.
Miller had been previously wanted out of Spartanburg County on burglary and larceny warrants, according to authorities.
PREVIOUSLY: Most Wanted: Larry Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.