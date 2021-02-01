WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wellford police say that a suspect is in custody after a chase with police ended in a crash along Anderson Mill Rd. in Spartanburg County.
Adarrius Rashad Fields was arrested for driving without a license and posessing a firearm as a felon, according to Wellford PD. Police say that Fields wrecked himself during the incident.
According to police, no one was hurt in the crash.
Stay tuned for updates.
