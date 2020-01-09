WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wellford's police chief said a North Carolina man who was the subject of a Silver Alert was behind the wheel of a car that struck an officer's vehicle and another vehicle alongside I-85 Tuesday night, sending several officers to the hospital.
A post on the department's Facebook page said the traffic stop near SC-290 happened around 11:30 p.m. but was interrupted by the ensuing crash.
The officers and individuals involved were taken to a nearby hospital, but later released. The department still asked for prayers for all involved.
On Thursday, the police chief confirmed Charles Daniel Hall, 78, was driving the car that crashed into the other vehicles.
A Silver Alert was issued out of Caldwell County, NC for Hall, who suffers from dementia, earlier Tuesday. Deputies there thought he may be heading for Hendersonville.
Wellford police said Hall's car veered off the interstate and rear-ended a patrol cruiser before striking the vehicle officers had initially pulled over.
Police said Hall was not charged due to his illness.
RELATED - Silver Alert for missing man canceled after crash involving Upstate police officers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.