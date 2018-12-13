Wellford, SC (FOX Carolina) - On December 4, officers with the Wellford City Police department say they conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 22-year-old male for transporting a minor across state lines.
Officers say the suspect, identified as Rahim Olabi, was stopped along I-85 at the 67 mile marker. Police say Olabi told them he was traveling from Raleigh, NC to San Antonio, TX.
During the stop, police realized a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car, and unrelated to Olabi, was a missing teen from Raleigh and that Olabi did not have permission to transport the girl across state lines from the girl's guardian.
Police say the girl told them she had run away during the night, and that they had both been traveling all night and into the day.
Chief David Green says Olabi was arrested and taken to the Wellford City Police Department where the Department of Homeland Security Border Enforcement Security task Force from Greenville was contacted to assist in the investigation into human trafficking.
Police booked Olabi with numerous traffic charges including:
- Driving under suspension 1st offense
- Uninsured vehicle violation 1st offense
- Expired vehicle tag
- No turn signal
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Police say they also obtained warrants for Olabi for kidnapping and statutory rape and additional federal charges are likely to be coming from the Department of Homeland Security.
