WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Wellford City police department said a suspect who jumped out of his car and ran after a hit-and-run was arrested Tuesday morning.
It happened along Sew Euro drive.
Police said the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run before being stopped by officers. They said he then jumped out of his vehicle and ran into the woods.
Police said they were able to catch him trying to cross a pond behind some houses, with assistance from Lyman police, Duncan police, and Spartanburg County deputies.
Police said the subject was taken in to custody without incident.
The suspect’s name and charges have not been released.
