Wellford, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Welford have arrested a man following reports of a suspect pointing guns at motorists.
According to police, the Wellford City Police Department received reports on Tuesday of a man pointing a gun at other motorist.
Officers say the suspect, Norris Wilson, was taken into custody with the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
While investigating, police say they discovered several different narcotics in Wilson's vehicle including Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Marijuana.
He's charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of meth first offense, possession of other schedule I-IV drug first offense, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana first offense, and blue light violation no injury first offense.
Wilson is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
