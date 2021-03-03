WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department is the second agency in the Upstate to install Digital Siren by Pursuit Alert technology in their patrol cars.
In 2019, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office became the first law enforcement to agency to equip their vehicles with the technology. In the coming weeks, Wellford Police will install Digital Siren inside 10 of their cars.
"With the number of failure to stops locally in the Upstate it made us think of what we could do to warn the citizens," explained Wellford Police Chief David Green.
Green pointed out that the technology won't only alert citizens about pursuits.
"You have an emergency mode. So, if the officers are on their way to an emergency, it will alert you in the APP. There's a move over mode. If officers have a vehicle stopped or if there's an accident, they can hit the button and alert people there's an accident and to move over. There's also a critical mode. If there's a major incident going on we can alert people to stay out of the area," explained Chief Green.
The only way for this to be successful is for people to download the app.
Chief Green is not only asking citizens who live inside their jurisdiction to get the app, but for everyone who lives and works in Spartanburg County to download it. Chief Green said his officers can activate the alert when they're assisting other agencies as well.
Chief Green said their goal is to keep their citizens safe while protecting the community.
You can download the Pursuit Alert app here.
