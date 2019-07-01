GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Ready to show your patriotism Upstate?
Well downtown Greenville is ready for you!
On Thursday, July 4, Wells Fargo will be hosting a downtown celebration with an evening of entertainment, including live musical entertainment, a special performance by the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, a variety of popular food and beverage vendors and one of the largest fireworks displays in the state.
This year, Wells Fargo will honor a retired servicemen with a military hero award to an Upstate veteran.
U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Chad Wooten will be honored with the Wells Fargo Military Hero Award.
Wooten served two deployments in Iraq, followed by two additional deployments in the Pacific region, where he was moved to the Marine Special Operations Command.
Wooten is the recipient of three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Operation Iraqi Freedom Medal (3 Stars), the Global War on Terror Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Today, Wooten serves as a Warrior Advocate for Upstate Warrior Solution.
Attendees will again be treated to a spectacular fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music and the event will be simulcast live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on radio station 92.5 WESC. The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. and the best viewing will be on Main Street, from Court Street to Falls Park Drive, and in Falls Park. A full entertainment schedule is included below.
The City has worked to maximize public safety and to minimize traffic delays, both coming into the city and leaving the downtown area. To assist in those efforts, festival-goers are urged to plan their routes into and out of the city and to park in a garage or lot located in the section of downtown closest to where they are coming from.
For example, recommended parking locations for motorists entering downtown from Hwy 123 would include the River Street and Poinsett garages; for motorists entering downtown from I-385, recommended parking locations would include the Church Street and Commons garages.
To aid residents and visitors who are planning to attend Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue, the Greenville Police Department has developed a map that includes the festival site, downtown parking locations and planned traffic control patterns. A copy of the map can be downloaded at http://gvilleevents.com/RWB.
Event attendees are invited to come early and bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and coolers are not allowed at Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue. Additionally, tailgating in City parking garages is not permitted. Fireworks are not visible from the North Laurens, Richardson Street, Poinsett, River Street, Riverplace and Spring Street garages.
MORE NEWS
Political action group covers gas tax for 100+ drivers, demands action from lawmakers as hike goes into effect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.