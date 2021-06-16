CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee County dispatch confirmed that firefighters are responding to a commercial fire along Osee St. in Blacksburg.
Dispatch says that the Blacksburg Fire Department is responding to the scene.
The fire broke out near a 160,000 ft. vehicle storage facility, according to Blacksburg FD Chief Donovan Ford. Firefighters were called to respond at around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon, Ford confirmed.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Ford said.
Ford says that one person was hospitalized due to dehydration.
"We are going to be here for days" Chief Ford said when describing the extent of the damage.
Multiple counties are assisting in extinguishing the fire, Ford says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
