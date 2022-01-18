GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville continues to be a relocation destination as experts predict an 11% increase in home sales this year.
But for buyers, finding their dream home can feel like a nightmare.
The Daultons were looking at a dozen cities in the southeast to retire in. They'd visited Greenville before and decided it ticked all the boxes: a vibrant downtown, low cost of living, mild climate and close to the grandkids.
A lot of people feel that way. About 5,000 have made the move in the last five years, according to city data.
That's put pressure on the already limited housing inventory. The number of homes on the market has dropped 6% compared to this time last year.
Thomas Cheves, a Coldwell Banker Caine realtor who helped the Daultons house hunt, said that's not going to change any time soon.
"We're going to be in a seller's market for decades, decades," he said.
But the problem for the Daultons was no one was selling, especially in their desired area about a mile out from downtown.
"It was harder to find something here than we probably had anticipated," Daulton said. "We were looking for about a year and very very seriously for at least six months."
For the most par, Cheves said people are going to have better luck looking further out from downtown.
"There's just overridingly so much more demand than supply within about 10 minutes, 12 minutes of downtown," he said.
Instead, Cheves said people should look to Taylors.
"There's some great stuff going on in Taylors that's a little more affordable sometimes," he said.
We checked and the median home sold price in Taylors is $285,900 compared to Greenville's median of $313,500, according to Realtor.com.
Land is getting scarce, but the bigger problem, according to the vice president of sales for Coldwell Banker Caine Amanda Hamet, dates back to the 2008 recession.
"Builders were so greatly impacted a lot of them are just starting to recover," Hamet said. "Here we are you know 15 years later and those homes that weren't built are impacting the inventory challenge."
Not only does there need to be more single family homes, Hamet said people need to embrace multi-family units, like townhomes.
But for some lucky buyers, like the Daulton's who manage to combine patience with perseverance, their dream home is attainable.
"There's not been one moment of regret. I'm sure something will tick us off at some point in time, but we're still in the honeymoon phase and we just love it here," Daulton said. "We both agree this is the best move we've made in our entire lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.