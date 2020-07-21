GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The management at Dolce on White Horse Road said they are fighting a cease and desist order issued against the business on July 9, claiming that the business was a 'threat to public safety' and 'public nuisance.”
“We’re a restaurant,” said Christopher Johnson, a member of Dolce’s management staff, during a news conference Tuesday.
“We’re not what they say… We’re no different than Hooters or Twin Peaks,” Johnson added.
Councilman Ennis Fant confirmed earlier in the month that Dolce and neighboring Lavish nightclub were ordered to close after a shooting at Lavish that claimed two lives and injured several others.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have received 19 calls for service at Dolce since Jan.1 of this year.
Three of the calls were for discharging weapons, three for assault complaints, and one for a report of an armed robbery, according to documents released by the sheriff’s office.
A security guard was shot in the early hours of July 4 at Dolce, but Johnson said management does everything in their power to keep people safe.
“We can control what goes on in here, but we can’t control when people pull into the parking lot and just won’t listen,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Dolce does not sell alcohol, but offers a late-night dining option with wait staff wearing outfits similar to those worn in Hooters, Twin Peals, and the like.
