GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Michael Ramirez doesn't have a minute to spare.
As soon as he gets to work at Southeastern Freight Lines in Piedmont, he hooks up his trailer and then heads out to make his deliveries.
Sometimes it's nine stops. Other times it's a dozen.
"We're trying. We're working longer hours” Ramirez said. “We're trying to be as efficient as possible.”
The industry is short 80,000 truck drivers and, according to the American Trucking Association, it's never been this bad before.
Coupled with a record-breaking demand for moving freight, and the transportation industry is being pushed past its limits.
"We went from all-time lows in the beginning of the pandemic to all-time highs," Ramirez said. "It's very stressful.”
Southeastern Freight Lines manager Patrick Trahan said they had a shortage before the pandemic, but COVID-19 and a wave of retirements has exacerbated it.
"Not everybody's raising their hand to become a professional truck driver," he said.
The federal government is trying to fill the gap with a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes the Biden-Harris Trucking Plan.
Key initiatives include recruiting more military veterans, standardizing CDL requirements across states, creating apprenticeship programs and lowering the minimum age to haul loads on the interstate from 21 to 18.
Will it help?
“I don’t see it leveling out any time soon," said James Ratliff, who trains future truckers at Greenville Technical College.
The CDL Truck Driver Training Program used to max out at 36 students a year. Through a new partnership with a company called Ancora, which provides the staff, expertise and equipment, teachers like Ratliff have been able to train that many each month.
"When you’re growing up, you’re a kid, you always see this big tractor coming down the road and now you have a chance to get up in one and drive," Ratliff said. "It’s nice to see that there’s people interested in wanting to get behind the wheel and do what’s necessary to keep this country moving.”
Matt Ward just completed the 16-session course. He's a military veteran and former police officer, but said he was having a hard time finding work after taking four years off to care for a family member.
"I realized that they're not hiring old soldiers and old cops anymore," Ward said. "This is something that a friend of mine had been talking to me about and I thought, 'You know what? Sounds like something I can do.'"
Like most other students, Ward had job offers coming in before he completed the course.
Ward said he had heard about the driver shortage, but didn't realize the need was so immediate.
"You get recognition for what you're doing. People see you as a soldier. They see you as a law enforcement officer and they say, 'Thank you,' or whatever," he said. "Truck drivers don't get that. But when I started taking this class and paying closer attention I realized, 'Wow, they're needed far more than we realize.'"
Back at Southeastern Freight Lines Ramirez says the interest in the course is a sign the secret is slowly getting out.
"See, when people think of truck driving, they think of just long haul, over the road," he said.
But that's not the case for everyone. Many less-than-load drivers like Ramirez are home each night, working regular Monday through Friday schedules.
It doesn't hurt that pay is up, too. The American Trucking Association says it's fives times the historical average.
"I absolutely love my job," Ramirez said.
Industry experts say they need to recruit 1 million drivers in the next decade to fill the shortage and keep up with growing demand.
But Ramirez doesn’t have time to think that far ahead. He’s just trying to get his deliveries done today.
