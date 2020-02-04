(FOX Carolina) -- The Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton has announced his retirement from football via social media, according to the team.
Horton graduated from USC and signed to the Panthers in 2013 as a free agent. He has seven years of professional football experience.
Horton announced via Instagram that he intends to couch the defensive line of his high school, Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks.
