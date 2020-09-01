Generic - restaurant flatware

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After 13 years of family, food, and tradition, the owners of Compadres Mex Mex Grill said they have decided to close their downtown location.

The Ramirez family made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday. The post read, "We’ve enjoyed sharing our family’s food and traditions with all of you and making friends of our neighbors downtown and all over the upstate. We must now end this chapter of our lives here in the West End and we hope you’ll still come visit us at our second location on North Pleasantburg Dr. We thank you all for making our years here so memorable."

The second Compadres Mex Mex Grill is located at 2541 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609

