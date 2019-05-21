West Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This memorial day weekend, the West Greenville community will be holding a special ceremony to honor a fallen war hero.
On Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m., the community will honor the memory of former West Greenville resident Melvin "Butch" Robinson on the 48th anniversary of his death.
The ceremony will be held at the West Greenville Community Center located at 8 Rochester Street.
Robinson grew up on Pack Street near the community center and was killed in action in Vietnam in 1971. Robinson received both the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Service Cross posthumously for his bravery and gallantry in combat.
The community invites others to come out and recognize Robinson's sacrifice and leaders will be organizing an effort to create a memorial to his life and legacy.
