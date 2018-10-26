Walhalla (Fox Carolina) -- Oconee County Emergency Management has teamed up with SCDHEC to increase public safety against West Nile Virus. The county is currently taking investigative measures in a dead bird found in Walhalla, that was found with West Nile Virus.
To increase precautionary measures, the County has contracted Gregory Pest Solutions to control the mosquito larvae population. They will begin treating a half mile around the area, where the bird was found.
To reduce the chance of the virus spreading, FourStar Briquets will be placed around the area for Larvicide reduction. This type of treatment is less evasive than aerial spraying and much more effective in the cooler weather, officials say.
Below are two links DHEC has provided to ease any public concern regarding ecological safety information related to the Larvicide. The treatments begin Monday October 29th 2018, unless rainfall is occurring for a majority of the day.
https://www.centralmosquitocontrol.com/-/media/files/centralmosquitocontrol-na/us/specimen%20labels/fourstar%20briquet%20-%2090%20specimen%20label.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.