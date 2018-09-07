(Easley, SC/ FOX Carolina) - Officials in Pickens County advised Friday that there has been a confirmed case of West Nile virus in Easley.
Officials said one human case had been confirmed.
There is no cure for the mosquito-borne illness.
Officials warned people to take steps to avoid exposure to mosquitoes and protect themselves from mosquito bites. Crews will also be spraying for mosquitoes in Easley and throughout the county.
According to DHEC, most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. About one in five people infected experience these symptoms within two to 14 days:
- Fever
- Headache
- Joint & muscle pain
- Occasional nausea and vomiting.
- Sensitivity to light and inflammation of the eyelids.
- Rash
DHEC said the risk of serious illness is low. Less than one percent of people infected develop encephalitis, a potentially fatal swelling of the brain.
