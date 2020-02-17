West Pelzer community pulls together to raise money for family who lost son, home, during house fire

WEST PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) Flames devoured a home on Whitten Road in West Pelzer.
"Sounded like an explosion," Kathy Guthrie said.
A boom, woke Guthrie from her sleep.
"I looked out the window and the house was engulfed in flames. It looked like a total inferno," Guthrie said."It was horrifying."
She then heard the scream of sirens headed toward her neighbor's home who were on vacation when the fire started.
"They are devastated. Right now, they're all still in shock," Guthrie said.
Investigators found the bodies of Edward Tate, Jr., the sone of those who lived at the home and Christine Bagwell. A coroner says they died from smoke inhalation and those who lived there believe Tate and Bagwell forced their way into the home.
"He would do anything for you without asking for anything in return," Guthrie said.
She says she and her daughter wanted to honor Tate and Bagwell and held a candle light vigil. Now, there are candles and a sign that reads RIP outside a shell of a home.
"It gave us peace of mind. We said our goodbyes," she said.
She says her daughter and Tate became friends when they moved to the neighborhood three years ago and his family is loved by many. There's also a Go FundMe page setup to help with Tate's funeral expenses, a Facebook Fundraiser and a raffle to raise money for items like clothes, furniture, and a place to live to help his family.
Guthrie says she wants to do what she can to help too.
"He was a good kid," she said."He was a nice guy."
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
RAFFLE TO BENEFIT SMITH FAMILY
“This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” John 15:12
The Smith family lost everything in a house fire.. including their son Eddie. This family is very dear to my heart and in hopes of helping ease the strain of funeral costs and having to rebuild their lives from a new place to live to even simple things like deodorant and toothpaste, with the help of all of these generous businesses from our community, I've put together a benefit raffle to help them. Each entry is $5. You can enter as many times as you want, so for every $5 donated, is an entry. There are 8 PRIZES TO WIN!!! Winners will be drawn at midnight Saturday February 22nd. No more entries will be taken after 11 pm Saturday night. More than anything please keep this sweet family in your prayers as they mourn the loss of not only their home but Eddie; a beloved son, brother, and father to a little girl.
Prizes include;
- a $20 service/$20 towards a service with Loren Jacky @ Dollface Salon
- $25 gift card to Elizabeth Graham
- a mini session with Dylan McCullough Photography
- a free spray tan & nail combo (and powder dip or gel manicure) by Spray Tans N Nails by Robin
- a mini session with Caleigh Finley Photography
- a $30 gift certificate to Mimi’s Sweet Treats
- a piece of jewelry from The Lunar Cactus Boutique
- a Paul Mitchell Express mini hair dryer ($60 value)
Entries are to be made in one of the following ways:
Please leave in the description “Smith Family”.
•Venmo @ Caleigh-Finley
•Cash App @ $caleighfinley
•Facebook Pay @ Caleigh Finley
•To make in person arrangements to pay for entries, please direct message me.
*** All money donated for entries will be given to the Smith family at the end of the raffle***
If you have anything to donate clothing, toiletries, etc, it is all so much appreciated!! Please see comments for post containing sizes for each family member.
Once again, thank you so much to the kind people who donated from their businesses to make this possible!!!"
