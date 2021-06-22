OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- West Union police say that they have arrested a suspect after a chase ended in Oconee County near Bountyland Rd. and Blue Ridge Blvd.
According to police, a chase began when the suspect's license plate was run for a traffic violation. Police say that it was discovered that the car being driven by the suspect was stolen out of Easley.
Shortly after the chase, police arrested 32-year-old James Ronald Chastain of Piedmont. Police say that Chastain is currently charged with disregarding a stop sign, failure to stop for police (second offense), driving under suspension, possession of meth, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carry of a firearm, and felony possession of a firearm.
The suspect is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center according to police.
West Union PD says that the investigation is ongoing.
