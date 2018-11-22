ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Western Carolina Rescue Ministries is hosting its second Week of Thankfulness. It's a week full of special dinners for people in need in the Asheville community. Each dinner is served from 4:30 pm until 6 pm at the ministry located at 225 Patton Avenue in Asheville.
Every dinner, volunteers put decorations in the dining room that fits the theme. Thursday's theme is thankfulness. There's also live music and giveaways.
The special dinners are served "restaurant style." Usually, people will stand in line like a cafeteria, but for the Week of Thankfulness, volunteers serve as hosts, hostesses and waiters. They will seat the people who attend the dinner and serve them their dinner.
Organizers explained the goal with this event is to raise awareness that this need is great not just during the holiday season, but year round.
Western Carolina Rescue Ministries representatives said they've served close to 200 people every night so far this week.
