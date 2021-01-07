Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Western Carolina Rescue Ministries is partnering with First Congregational Church in Asheville for the Code Purple Initiative.
A code purple is in effect anytime temperatures dip below 32 degrees.
Officials with Western Carolina Rescue Ministries said they wanted to make sure everyone seeking shelter will have access to it with the cold and snowy weather coming in this weekend.
Anytime a code purple is called, the following guidelines are in place:
- Temperature checks & CDC #COVID19 guidelines followed
- First come, first served
- Everyone must checkout at 6:30AM
- Weapons NOT PERMITTED (checked in/out upon entry/exit)
- Violence & aggression will NOT be tolerated
The shelter will be open at 20 Oak Street in Asheville, NC. Organizers say 50 spots will be available inculding 30 for men and 20 for women and children.
Spaces are open on a first come, first served basis. Entry is from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. No entry will be permitted after 7 p.m. and no re-entry will be permitted upon exit.
