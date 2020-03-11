CULLOWHEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Western Carolina University says they are extending Spring Break by one week to minimize possible transmission of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
In an emailed release addressed to the WCU community, leaders say they received guidelines from the University of North Carolina System as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in recent days. Leaders say the university has taken the necessary steps based on guidance from public health officials.
Along with extended spring break to March 23, faculty and staff are asked to make sure they transition class instruction from in-person to online or other distance methods that don't require face-to-face interaction. WCU says the new course instruction methods should be in place by March 23 and should continue until WCU gets further guidance from the UNC System. Leaders do, however, recognize some face-to-face instruction may be the only viable option, while still encouraging faculty and staff to reduce the need for students to gather.
The university won't be closed so students will still have access to students who remain on campus and to fulfill day-to-day business functions.
Additionally, all UNC System campuses are restricted from hosting gatherings of 100 or more people. This means the upcoming chancellor's installation ceremony on March 27 and other installation week activities will be postponed until further notice. An open house held by the Office of Admission on March 21 is fully canceled. Decisions about other highly attended university activities, including sporting events, will be announced later.
Additionally, all university-sponsored travel outside of North Carolina has been suspended, along with travel within the state to gatherings of 100 or more people. The travel suspension applies to both faculty and student organizations in addition to staff and students.
"This is a serious situation and we are treating as such; however, I encourage all members of the Western Carolina University community to remain calm," said chancellor Kelli R. Brown. "We are fully aware that the steps we are taking may be disruptive to many of you. But we take these steps out of an abundance of caution, and ever mindful that the health and safety of all members of our university community are of paramount importance."
