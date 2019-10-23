CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Pride of the Mountains marching band is keeping in step, and they're taking their show on the road to New York City once again.
Western Carolina University's marching band, under the direction of David Starnes, has been chosen for a second time to appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking its 540-member corps from Central Park all the way down to Macy's Herald Square.
The band first debuted in the parade in 2014, and was invited back for the 2019 performance last April.
The WCU band is among 10 other bands from across the country performing.
According to Macy's parade website, the band will perform two classic rock hits on November 28: "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi, and "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.
You can learn more about the parade route and performance lineup here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE FOLLOWS:
