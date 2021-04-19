CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Western Carolina University is partnering with Clemson University to start a Call Me MISTER program for the College of Education and Allied Professions.
Officials say that the program's goal is to increase the number of male teachers of color in the profession. The name Call Me MISTER is an acronym for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models.
According to officials, the program started at Clemson in 2000, and since 2013, it has increased the number of African American male teachers in South Carolina public elementary schools by 40%.
Brandi Hinnant-Crawford, associate professor of educational research in the College of Education and Allied Professions, said in a press release. “Call Me MISTER is a program designed to get a different demographic in the classroom, what the literature tells us is having teachers of color has all kinds of benefits, not only just for kids of color, but especially for kids of color...When you have a teacher with a similar background, you’re less likely to have over-identification in special educations. You’re less likely to have disproportionate discipline practices. So, while this may look like an initiative to get a different demographic within the teacher ed program, the ripple effects for Call Me MISTER once the Misters get in the classroom is what is most exciting, the impact we can have for the kids of North Carolina.”
The College of Education and Allied Professions says it is looking to add three to five Misters to its initial cohort this fall.
Each person joining the program will receive; financial support for tuition and fees, a technology package that includes laptops and software and an academic support system. Participants will also recieve a living and learning community cohort model, access to a mentorship program, professional development, career support and community engagement opportunities, including summer internships.
“We have to move beyond let’s sponsor a bunch of events and bring in all these speakers,” the Dean of The College of Education and Allied Professions, Kim Winter said. In order to get systemic change, we need to have very specific goals. We need to take action. From my perspective as dean, that means fiscal support, human resource support. It’s kind of an, ‘I need to put my money where my mouth is,’ and maybe put my words out there a little bit more.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Call Me MISTER program at WCU, please contact Rush at cbrush@wcu.edu.
