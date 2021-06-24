CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Western Carolina University said on Thursday it will waive all tuition fees for summer students.
According to school officials, WCU will award approximately $3.775 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III) to students this summer. WCU is allocating the funds immediately to be utilized toward student success initiatives, including waivers for tuition for all eligible undergraduate students enrolled in any summer session term.
Administration said the waivers do not include fees.
“With these funding opportunities, we’re able to continue our commitment to this region while providing accessible and affordable higher education to all students,” said Kelli R. Brown, WCU chancellor in a news release. “We understand the many challenges our students experience to obtain an education, even more so during a global pandemic, and we strive to eliminate the financial barriers so that our students are able to achieve their academic and professional goals.”
School officials mentioned that eligible students who have already paid their summer tuition will be refunded beginning July 6. If summer tuition was paid by financial aid from a student, private or parent loan, the amount of the general grant will be returned to the lender for debt reduction.
