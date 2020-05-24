MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office in western North Carolina is mourning the loss of one of their own deputies and his wife.
According to MCSO, deputy David Head and his wife Dawn were killed in an accident in Mountain City, Georgia late Saturday afternoon. The office called for prayers and promised funeral arrangement announcements on their Facebook page.
Another post on Sunday indicated the Heads left behind children, with the office promising they would be there for them. The office also indicated plenty of support from the community has already been pouring in. Sheriff Robert Holland told us they leave behind four children ranging in age from teens to college-aged.
