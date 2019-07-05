Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney's Office for the Forty-third Prosecutorial District announced multiple arrests in what they called Operation J.A.W. Breaker.
According to the DA's office, three people were arrested in connection to trafficking heroin or attempting to traffic heroin.
35-year-old Leslie Anne Jones of Otto, North Carolina entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin. The DA say Jones will serve a minimum of 70 months in prison and was fined $50,000 due to her involvement in the negotiation and movement of trafficking heroin in Macon County.
Also entering guilty pleas were 24-year-old Austin Henry Posey and 41-year-old Christy Teague Hurst, both of Franklin North Carolina. The DA says both Posey and Hurst pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted trafficking heroin and Hurst received an additional charge of possessing a firearm by a felon.
Posey was sentenced to a minimum 19 months, and placed on supervised probation and given an active jail sentence of 120 days. The DA's office says his sentence is due to him only being a driver of more culpable parties.
Hurst was sentenced to 38 months of supervised probation and 390 days in jail and like Posey, her participation was limited to driving people in exchange for drugs.
According to the district attorney, Operation J.A.W. Breaker was a joint endeavor of the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the NCSBI.
“The conviction of these J.A.W. Breaker defendants is a direct result of the commitment of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to combat drug trafficking in Macon County and Western North Carolina. These pleas are steps “up the ladder” toward the organizers and leaders of the drug trafficking uncovered by Operation J.A.W. Breaker. As the cases draw ever closer to a conclusion, Macon County citizens can rest assured that law enforcement and my office are committed to combating substance abuse in Macon County and all of Western North Carolina.”
- said District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.