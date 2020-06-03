ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The US Attorney’s Office said in a release that Cecil Vandevere, 53, of Black Mountain was sentenced on Tuesday to ten months in prison and one year of supervised release for using social media to communicate death threats.
Investigators said Vandevere tweeted a photo of a lynching and sent a death threat to the victim in 2018. The FBI said Vandevere admitted in interviews that he used fake names on social media to send threatening messages.
At trial, evidence revealed that Vandevere sent the death threat because he did not agree with the victim’s religious beliefs.
A federal jury convicted Vandevere of making a threatening communication to injure another person through interstate commerce.
