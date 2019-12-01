(FOX Carolina) - School districts in western North Carolina have already begun announcing that classes are cancelled or otherwise delayed ahead of a winter freeze Monday.
Here's the status of districts in WNC thus far:
- Graham County Schools will be delayed 2 hours and will not operate buses on icy roads
- Madison County Schools will be closed. with optional work day for teachers
- Mitchell County Schools will be closed, but Monday is also a teacher work day
- Yancey County Schools will be closed, with an optional work day for teachers
- Swain County Schools will open 2 hours late
Additionally, Mayland Community College in Mitchell will open at 10 a.m.
FOX Carolina wants to keep you safe. You can check our Weather page for updated forecasts, or download our free app for iOS and Android. You can also follow along at our dedicated closings page.
You can register your school, business, or government office with FOX Carolina and update your own closings and delays online. Click here to start the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.