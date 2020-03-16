ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Macon County Public Health said Monday a person from New York who tested positive for coronavirus while visiting Western North Carolina is following isolation orders in Macon County.
The patient, who is from New York City, was visiting Buncombe County last week when symptoms began. The patient was tested and then traveled to Macon County to self-isolate
The patient was in the Asheville area between March 10 – 13 and officials are working to identify the person’s “close potential contacts” during that time. The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with an infection with COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.
The patient is “doing well and is in isolation” officials said.
Since the patient lives in New York, the case will be officially registered as a New York case and not a North Carolina case.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, urges the public to remain calm in response to this news, saying, “It is important that our community remain calm, stay informed and be prepared for the spread of this illness. It is critical that everyone follow the guidance to stay home when sick. Additionally, everyone needs to wash their hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes. High-risk people – those over 65 years of age or with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems – should stay at home to decrease their chance of being infected.”
MORE NEWS - Henderson County officials set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.