MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The WNC Bigfoot Festival Committee announced via Facebook that the annual Bigfoot festival in Marion will not take place this year.
The event was canceled due to the pandemic.
"To the fans and festival goers- We are exploring every Avenue for the continuation of this festival for years to come," the committee posted.
The post continued, "We were looking forward to this years festival as I'm sure the large majority of you were. We had lots of new things planned as well as a bigger area and multiple days. Now we will look forward to planning next years event and reconnecting with everyone."
