GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Some Western North Carolina school districts are closed, delayed or conducting remote learning on Friday due to the weather.
Swain County Schools announced they will be closed via Facebook.
Jackson County announced a two-hour delay on Friday.
Madison County announced the school district will conduct remote learning on Friday.
Mitchell County announced the school district will conduct remote learning on Friday.
Yancey County Schools announced it will be closed on Friday.
Any new school closings can be found here.
