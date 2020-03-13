Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, WestGate Mall announced they would be canceling or postponing all planned events as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
The mall said this includes seasonal events such as the upcoming Easter Bunny Photo Program.
On their Facebook page, WestGate Mall said, "The health and well-being of the community we serve, our customers, employees, and retail partners is our top priority."
The mall said they would continue to monitor updates from the CDC as well as local health officials and resume their event schedule as soon as it is appropriate.
