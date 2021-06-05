Toccoa Highway Wreck

The scene of a fatal crash along Toccoa Highway. (Viewer submitted photo / June 5, 2021)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office confirmed that a 19-year-old Westminster man died on Saturday after sustaining injuries from a wreck along Toccoa Highway near the Georgia state line. 

According to the coroner, the incident was reported at around 8:56 Saturday morning. The victim died on scene, the coroner says. 

The victim's name will be released on Sunday, according to the coroner's office. 

FOX Carolina has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details on the wreck. 

