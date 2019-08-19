OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 38-year-old man passed away just before midnight on August 16 in what the Oconee County Coroner says was a motorcycle collision.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west along Brock Road around 11:10 p.m. when he crossed over Dr. John's Road - and struck a fence.
Troopers say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the crash, but was ejected when his bike overturned. He unfortunately suffered fatal injuries.
The Coroner later identified the driver as 38-year-old Trapper Scott Freeman, of Green Springs Drive in Westminster.
West-Oak Middle School took to social media to express condolences for one of their own in the family's time of grief.
Trapper Scott Freeman's obituary mentioned his coaching career and the impact it had on the community.
"Trapper was a fiercely dedicated and devoted husband, father, son, brother, coach, mentor, friend to many, and a pillar in the Westminster Community."
