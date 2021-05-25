OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Westminster man was sentenced to 15 years in prison today after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges and property offenses, according to a release from the Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office in Oconee County.
41-year-old Derek Wayne Gibson plead guilty on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, third degree burglary and grand larceny, the solicitor says.
Gibson will not be eligible for parole, according to the release.
MORE NEWS: City of Greenville to consider purchase of new city hall location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.