Derek Gibson (Oconee County Sheriff's Office / May 25, 2021)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Westminster man was sentenced to 15 years in prison today after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges and property offenses, according to a release from the Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office in Oconee County. 

41-year-old Derek Wayne Gibson plead guilty on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, third degree burglary and grand larceny, the solicitor says.

Gibson will not be eligible for parole, according to the release. 

