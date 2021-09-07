The Oconee County Coroner's Office announces that one victim died during a shooting on Tuesday night

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Westminster Police Department announces that they charged a suspect in connection to a shooting that killed one victim and injured another one on Tuesday night.

The suspect, 19-year-old Charles Stephon Trapp Jr., was charged with the following, according to deputies.

  • Murder
  • Two counts of Attempted Murder
  • Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Officers said they responded to the corner of Anderson Avenue and Lakeside drive at around 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday. Before their arrival, a shooting took place along Park Avenue in Westminster.

The shooting left one victim dead and another one injured, according to officers. The injured 17-year-old victim was airlifted to The Greenville Hospital System for medical attention. A third victim was present at the scene but was not injured, according to officers.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Annalyssa Marie Biondolillo-Rodriquez from Westminster. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Addis. Addis added that she died from a gunshot wound to the chest area.

Anderson Avenue Shooting

1 of 2

Addis says they will conduct an autopsy on Thursday. 

The Westminster Police Department and the Oconee County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.

We are working to learn more about the scene, we will update this story as we learn more.

More news: Greenville Co. Council supports making religious service essential

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.