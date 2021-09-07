WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Westminster Police Department announces that they charged a suspect in connection to a shooting that killed one victim and injured another one on Tuesday night.
The suspect, 19-year-old Charles Stephon Trapp Jr., was charged with the following, according to deputies.
- Murder
- Two counts of Attempted Murder
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime
Officers said they responded to the corner of Anderson Avenue and Lakeside drive at around 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday. Before their arrival, a shooting took place along Park Avenue in Westminster.
The shooting left one victim dead and another one injured, according to officers. The injured 17-year-old victim was airlifted to The Greenville Hospital System for medical attention. A third victim was present at the scene but was not injured, according to officers.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Annalyssa Marie Biondolillo-Rodriquez from Westminster. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Addis. Addis added that she died from a gunshot wound to the chest area.
Addis says they will conduct an autopsy on Thursday.
The Westminster Police Department and the Oconee County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.
We are working to learn more about the scene, we will update this story as we learn more.
